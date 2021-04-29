Left Menu

Maha: BJP leader Pankaja Munde tests positive for coronavirus

I met so many people and families of corona victims, I must have caught there. Munde further appealed to people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde, who has gotten infected twice in the past, reacted to his cousins tweet.I have faced this virus twice.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:17 IST
Maha: BJP leader Pankaja Munde tests positive for coronavirus

BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP's national secretary said, ''I have tested positive for coronavirus. I have already isolated myself and taking precautions. I met so many people and families of corona victims, I must have caught there.'' Munde further appealed to people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde, who has gotten infected twice in the past, reacted to his cousin's tweet.

''I have faced this virus twice. Start treatment with doctor's advice and also get family members tested,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

The number of German coronavirus infections seems to be heading lower but the decline is not yet deep enough to suggest that the third wave of the pandemic has been broken, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday. The figures must not o...

Indian-origin woman guilty of killing maid seeks amended charges and gag order

An Indian-origin woman, who killed her 24-year-old domestic help from Myanmar after beating, burning and starving her, has hired a new lawyer and is seeking a reduced charge and a gag order in her case, according to a media report on Thursd...

Future aid for Kabul will be linked to democratic standards, Germany says

Any future financial aid for Afghanistan will be conditional on democratic standards being upheld there, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Kabul on Thursday, as NATO troops are set to launch their withdrawal from the...

Kyrgyz, Tajik security forces clash at border in water dispute

Thirteen people were wounded when Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces exchanged fire across the border and residents hurled rocks at each other in a dispute over a water reservoir on Thursday, the authorities on both sides said. Fighting broke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021