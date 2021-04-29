Left Menu

GNCTD Amendment Act doesn't alter constitutional, legal responsibilities of elected govt: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021 does not alter the constitutional and legal responsibilities of the elected government in respect of transferred subjects in state and concurrent lists.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:18 IST
GNCTD Amendment Act doesn't alter constitutional, legal responsibilities of elected govt: MHA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021 does not alter the constitutional and legal responsibilities of the elected government in respect of transferred subjects in state and concurrent lists. "The amendments to the GNCTD Act, 1991, in no way alter the constitutional and legal responsibilities of the elected government to take necessary action, in respect of the subjects transferred to them in the state and concurrent lists of the Constitution of India, including subjects such as health, education, etc," the MHA said in a release.

The MHA on Tuesday informed that the provisions of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 came into force on April 27. According to the Ministry, the objective of the Amendment Act is to make it more relevant to the needs of the capital; further define the responsibilities of the elected Government and the Lieutenant Governor (LG); and, create a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and the Executive. The Amendment would ensure better governance in the NCT of Delhi and lead to improved implementation of schemes and programs meant for the common people of Delhi, it added.

"The amendments are consistent with the existing legal and constitutional provisions, and are in line with the judgments of the Supreme Court dated July 4, 2018 and February 14, 2019." The Act amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

"In exercise of the power conferred by subsection (2) of Section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoint 27th day of April 2021, as the date on which the provision of the said act will come into force," said a notification issued by the MHA. President Ram Nath Kovind on March 28 granted assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which enhances the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor over the elected government of the GNCTD.

The Parliament had passed the bill on March 24, amid a walkout by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The amended act entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor.

The Amendment Act has the effect of amending Sections 21, 24, 33 and 44 of the Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch government pauses coronavirus app over data leak fears

The Dutch government has temporarily disabled its coronavirus warning app amid data privacy concerns for people who have the app installed on phones using the Android operating system.Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced late Wednesday t...

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travelers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy ...

Embassy REIT Announces Full Year FY 2021 Results, Delivers a Resilient Performance

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Distributes Rs 18,364 million and grows Net Operating Income YoY by 12 Leases 1.2 msf across 40 deals, achieves 15 leasing spreads Pursues growth through 5.7 msf new development, 19 pre-com...

US to maintain 'strong' military presence in Indo-Pacific: Biden tells China in maiden address to Congress

Declaring that America is rising anew under his leadership, President Joe Biden has told China that the US will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific not to start conflict, but to prevent one as Beijing became more asserti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021