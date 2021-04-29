IPS officer Shukla summoned again by Mumbai police in phone tapping case

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:32 IST
Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has been summoned again by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police to record her statement in the alleged phone tapping case, an official said here on Thursday.

Shukla, posted as Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Hyderabad, has been asked to be present before police in Mumbai by May 3, he said.

The cyber cell had earlier asked her to remain present on Wednesday but she expressed inability citing the COVID-19 pandemic and demanded that a list of questions be sent to her so that she can send her replies.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at the BKC Cyber Police Station here against unidentified persons for allegedly tapping phones illegally and leaking confidential documents on a complaint filed by the State Intelligence Department (SID).

Shukla is accused of tapping phones of political leaders and senior officials illegally when she was chief of the SID.

She found herself at the centre of controversy after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis cited a letter purportedly written by her to the then Maharashtra Director General of Police about alleged corruption in transfers in the police department.

The letter also had details of intercepted phone calls, leading to an uproar with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

Before the FIR was registered, state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had claimed in his inquiry report that Shukla appeared to have leaked the confidential report herself.

