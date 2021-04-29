PM to chair council of ministers meeting on Friday; COVID situation likely to be discussed

PM to chair council of ministers meeting on Friday; COVID situation likely to be discussedPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday and the prevailing COVID-19 situation is expected to be discussed, sources said.
The meeting will be held virtually on Friday morning, they said.
This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers in aftermath of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.
He has also held meetings with top government officials, pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Union Council of
- council of ministers
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays rich tributes to Ambedkar
India under PM Modi more likely to respond with military force to Pak provocations: US intel report
PM Modi greets people on Vishu, Bihag Bihu, Puthandu
COVID-19: PM Modi to hold meeting with Pokhriyal, top officials on CBSE board exams issue
PM Modi to hold meeting with education minister, important officials on Wednesday to discuss issue of CBSE board exams: Sources.