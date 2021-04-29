Left Menu

Ex-AIADMK minister Aranganayagam dead

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:07 IST
Ex-AIADMK minister Aranganayagam dead

Former AIADMK Minister C Aranganayagam, who had the unique distinction of serving in the cabinets of former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, died following age-related illness at a city hospital here on Thursday.

He was 90.

Aranganayagam was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on four occasions - twice from Thondamuthur constituency and two times from Coimbatore West constituency. He had held the education portfolio.

''He was among those (leaders) who directly interacted with late chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. He had held several key positions in the party including headquarters secretary,'' said AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and chief minister K Palaniswami in a joint statement here.

Expressing grief over his death due to age-related illness at a hospital here, the two leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

