Left Menu

POLL-Many Republican voters agree with Biden - 'trickle-down economics' has failed

A majority of Americans support measures favored by President Joe Biden to substantially redistribute U.S. wealth, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters released on Thursday, including tax hikes on the wealthy and a higher minimum wage. The national opinion poll also found that Republican voters were divided over the "trickle-down economics" championed by their party's leaders since President Ronald Reagan some 40 years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:21 IST
POLL-Many Republican voters agree with Biden - 'trickle-down economics' has failed

A majority of Americans support measures favored by President Joe Biden to substantially redistribute U.S. wealth, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters released on Thursday, including tax hikes on the wealthy and a higher minimum wage.

The national opinion poll also found that Republican voters were divided over the "trickle-down economics" championed by their party's leaders since President Ronald Reagan some 40 years ago. In his speech to Congress on Wednesday night, Biden attacked trickle-down economics as an idea that has never worked. The poll was conducted after the speech.

The theory, which asserts that tax breaks and other benefits for corporations and the wealthy will benefit everyone else, has been fiercely debated since Reagan made it a centerpiece of his economic strategy in the 1980s. A 2020 study https://www.lse.ac.uk/News/Latest-news-from-LSE/2020/L-December/Tax-cuts-for-the-rich by the London School of Economics of 50 years of data from 18 countries showed that the only significant effect of significant tax cuts to the rich was to increase income inequality with little benefit to unemployment or economic growth.

According to the Ipsos poll, 51% of adults agreed with the statement that "trickle-down economics have never worked in America," while 26% disagreed. Among Republicans, four in 10 agreed that it was a failed theory, while three in 10 disagreed. Among Democrats, seven in 10 agreed that trickle-down economics never worked, while two in 10 disagreed.

Overall, 73% said they approved of Biden's economic message to Congress on Wednesday, according to the poll. Specifically:

*69% of Americans supported requiring employers to give 12 weeks paid family and medical leave; *65% supported making the first two years of community college free for everyone;

*65% supported tax hikes for the wealthy; *64% supported increasing IRS audits and enforcement of wealthy tax dodgers;

*63% supported increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. The responses were split along party lines, however. At least eight out of 10 Democrats supported each measure, compared with less than half of Republicans.

About 60% of Americans also said they found the scale and scope of Biden's legislative proposals "historic." And 74% said the same about seeing the first female vice president, Kamala Harris, and the first female speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, standing behind Biden at Wednesday's speech.

The Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 290 Republicans and 360 Democrats. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 5 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon first-quarter sales beat expectations

Amazon.com Inc beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the e-commerce giant continued to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven online shopping boom.Net sales rose to 108.52 billion in the first quarter en...

US STOCKS-Facebook fuels S&P 500 to record high close

The SP 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while investors awaited upcoming results from Amazon. Facebook Inc surged to an intra-day all-time high after beating market e...

Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's 'change of tone' - foreign ministry

Iran on Thursday welcomed what it called a change of tone from Saudi Arabia and said it hoped they could work together to secure peace, amid moves to ease tensions between the regional rivals.Irans foreign ministry spokesman made the statem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Indias severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25 and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021