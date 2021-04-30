Left Menu

Thousands of Czechs rally against President Zeman over Russia views

About 10,000 Czechs rallied against President Milos Zeman in central Prague on Thursday, calling for his removal from office for what they say are pro-Russian views that have no place in a European Union nation.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:23 IST
Thousands of Czechs rally against President Zeman over Russia views

About 10,000 Czechs rallied against President Milos Zeman in central Prague on Thursday, calling for his removal from office for what they say are pro-Russian views that have no place in a European Union nation. The rally in Wenceslas Square followed Zeman's suggestion last Sunday that Russia was not necessarily behind a 2014 ammunition dump blast in the Czech Republic that killed two people and sparked a row between Prague and Moscow.

Protesters - who mostly observed social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak - called on senators to file a constitutional lawsuit against Zeman for treason that would remove him from office. Rallies took place in other cities across the nation of 10.7 million. "We must say again a clear 'No' to the influence of President Zeman over the attitude of our country towards Russia," Hana Strasakova, a spokeswoman for the Million Moments group that organised the protest police estimated at 10,000 people.

"Let's ask for a constitutional lawsuit against President Zeman for treason." Zeman's statement that an accident should not be ruled out came after the Czech government said it suspected that two Russian spies accused of carrying a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were also behind the ammunition dump explosion.

Moscow has denied any role in either event. Zeman, the head of state who appoints prime ministers but is not involved in the day-to-day running of the country, has often expressed pro-Russian views. He has argued for the purchase of Russian Sputnik V vaccines and for inviting Russia's Rosatom to take part in a tender to build a nuclear power station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon first-quarter sales beat expectations

Amazon.com Inc beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the e-commerce giant continued to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven online shopping boom.Net sales rose to 108.52 billion in the first quarter en...

US STOCKS-Facebook fuels S&P 500 to record high close

The SP 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while investors awaited upcoming results from Amazon. Facebook Inc surged to an intra-day all-time high after beating market e...

Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's 'change of tone' - foreign ministry

Iran on Thursday welcomed what it called a change of tone from Saudi Arabia and said it hoped they could work together to secure peace, amid moves to ease tensions between the regional rivals.Irans foreign ministry spokesman made the statem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Indias severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25 and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021