PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:23 IST
Don't play politics, make efforts to provide oxygen: Dy LoP to Rajasthan govt

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore on Thursday said the state government should stop doing politics over oxygen and rather make efforts to provide the life-saving gas to the needy.

Rathore said in a virtual press conference that instead of playing politics on the issue of oxygen, the Gehlot government should ensure its availability.

He said his party is with the government in COVID-19 management but there should be no politics.

The BJP leader said the government should take effective steps to curb black marketing and hoarding of medicines and oxygen. He claimed that duplicate Remdesivir injections are also available in the market and the state government should take effective action against such matters.

He also demanded from the state government to convert the SMS government hospital of Jaipur into a COVID-19 centre and treat other patients in other hospitals.

Rathore said to prevent uncontrolled coronavirus infection in the state, the state government should make a plan by May 31, which should mention all types of medical requirements and it should work on the basis of this plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

