Left Menu

Give financial aid to employees who died while on panchayat poll duty: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government provide financial support and government job to dependents of employees who died due to coronavirus while on panchayat poll duty.The four-phase panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:01 IST
Give financial aid to employees who died while on panchayat poll duty: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government provide financial support and government job to dependents of employees who died due to coronavirus while on panchayat poll duty.

The four-phase panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday. Employee associations have been alleging that several people on poll duty have succumbed to coronavirus.

In a tweet in Hindi targeting the state government, Mayawati said, ''It would have been better if the government had postponed panchayat polls and extend its date due to the rising cases of coronavirus. It would have prevented a number of deaths of employees on election duty. It is very sad''.

''The government should provide proper financial help to dependent family members of all such deceased employees and also give a government job to one of them,'' she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that there was a possibility of the virus spreading in villages.

''Now there is a possibility of COVID outbreak and its spread in the villages. In such a situation, the UP government should take necessary steps to prevent coronavirus spread in cities as well as in villages,'' she added.PTI ABN DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Ghodawat Consumer launches StarFlavoured Milk

KOLHAPUR, India, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ghodawat Consumer, which is already present across key segments in the consumer products category, has further expanded its product portfolio by introducing flavoured milk products. It has launc...

Breakthrough, Climate-Friendly ACs: Winners of the Global Cooling Prize Announced

Manufacturing giants showcased breakthrough technologies with 5X less climate impact than conventional AC units and are planning to bring them to market by 2025.NEW YORK and NEW DELHI, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- A global coalition initiat...

Sustainability-linked debt rising as new asset class: S&P

The issuance of sustainability-linked debt instruments will top 200 billion dollars this year due to burgeoning sustainability-linked loan market and growing popularity of sustainability-linked bonds, according to a report published on Frid...

Ghodawat Consumer becomes a 1000 Cr Brand

KOLHAPUR, India, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- One of the fastest-growing FMCG enterprises in India, Ghodawat Consumer GCPL, part of well diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group SGG, recently touched a momentous milestone. The company while riding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021