Sorabjee dedicated life towards defence of freedom of expression, human rights: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condoled the demise of Soli Sorabjee, saying that the former Attorney General dedicated his life towards the defence of the freedom of expression and protection of human rights.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:13 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condoled the demise of Soli Sorabjee, saying that the former Attorney General dedicated his life towards the defence of the freedom of expression and protection of human rights. "Saddened at the passing of one of India's most eminent jurists, and former Attorney General of India, Padma Vibhushan Soli Sorabjee. He dedicated his life towards the defence of the freedom of expression and protection of human rights. My condolences to his family and colleagues," Banerjee tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders have also remembered the contribution of Padma Vibhushan Soli Sorabjee on his demise. Sorabjee died earlier on Friday morning at the age of 91 due to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Born on March 9, 1930, Sorabjee and was a champion of freedom of speech and expression.Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2003, for his contribution towards the defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. Sorabjee held several offices in organisations of national and international repute. (ANI)

