Left Menu

Haryana CM Khattar receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:33 IST
Haryana CM Khattar receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here, and appealed to all eligible people to get inoculated. “Come! Contribute towards building a safe and healthy nation and making India Corona free,” said Khattar after taking the first dose.

“Took first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today,” he tweeted.

Khattar appealed to all eligible people to get vaccinated.

“I appeal to the people of the state, that all of you must get the vaccine and encourage the people around you to also get the vaccine,” Khattar further said in his tweet.

The 66-year-old BJP leader had contracted COVID infection in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone dips into second recession in Q1, but recovery ahead

The euro zone economy dipped into a second technical recession after a smaller than expected contraction in the first quarter, but economists said it was now firmly set on a recovery path as pandemic restrictions were lifted amid vaccinatio...

Researchers invent better tool for assessing infant brain health

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have created a new, open-access tool that allows doctors and scientists to evaluate infant brain health by assessing the concentration of various chemical markers, called metabol...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several Indian states have run out of vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said, as new infections surged to another daily record. Due to the shortage of vaccines, they added, vaccination c...

Will Prison School Season 2 focus on the next chapters of Akira Hiramoto’s comic book?

Fans have been all ears for any news on the Prison School Season 2 for the past five years. The first season, which dropped its finale in September 2015, ended on several cliffhangers, leaving the possibility open for the second season.Pris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021