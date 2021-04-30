Haryana CM Khattar receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here, and appealed to all eligible people to get inoculated. “Come! Contribute towards building a safe and healthy nation and making India Corona free,” said Khattar after taking the first dose.

“Took first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today,” he tweeted.

Khattar appealed to all eligible people to get vaccinated.

“I appeal to the people of the state, that all of you must get the vaccine and encourage the people around you to also get the vaccine,” Khattar further said in his tweet.

The 66-year-old BJP leader had contracted COVID infection in August last year.

