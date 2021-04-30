Veteran communist leader Dr Joginder Dayal passes away; Punjab CM condoles demise

Communist Party of India's veteran leader Dr Joginder Dayal has passed away following a prolonged illness, the Punjab government said on Friday.

He was 80.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his condolences over Dayal’s demise and described him as a staunch votary of democratic values.

Dayal, who was a senior leader of the CPI from Punjab, passed away at PGIMER here on Thursday evening, a state government statement said on Friday.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

In his condolence message, Singh described Dayal as a leader of masses with the qualities of head and heart, who played a pivotal role to espouse the cause of unprivileged sections of the society.

“Being a staunch votary of democratic values, Dr Dayal relentlessly worked to ensure peace, harmony and amity in the state thus denouncing the sectarian and fissiparous forces,” he said.

