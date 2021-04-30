Left Menu

Boris Johnson’s mobile number available openly for 15 years: Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had the same mobile phone number for 15 years and it has been freely available since it was published in a press release in 2006, several UK media reports claimed on Friday.While Downing Street has declined to comment, some media outlets tried dialling the number in question but it appeared to be switched off.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:16 IST
Boris Johnson’s mobile number available openly for 15 years: Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had the same mobile phone number for 15 years and it has been freely available since it was published in a press release in 2006, several UK media reports claimed on Friday.

While Downing Street has declined to comment, some media outlets tried dialling the number in question but it appeared to be switched off. The Opposition Labour Party has said the easy availability of the UK Prime Minister's number had implications for security, lobbying and the risk of blackmail.

The think tank press release in question was related to Johnson's then-job as a shadow higher education minister and member of Parliament for Henley. It invited journalists to contact him for further comment. Two years later, Johnson went on to become the Mayor of London.

The number's availability was first reported by a weekly UK-based celebrity gossip newsletter ‘Popbitch’.

It comes as questions have been raised in recent weeks over who has access to ministers' personal phone numbers, amid a wider row about lobbying and influence.

It escalated further as text messages between Johnson and vacuum cleaner entrepreneur James Dyson were leaked and purported to show a discussion over tax rules.

He has denied any wrongdoing, and said the exchange was to secure ventilators for the National Health Service (NHS) at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

‘The Daily Telegraph’ reported earlier in April that Simon Case, the head of the civil service, said the UK prime minister should change phone numbers because his was too widely known.

Last week, 10 Downing Street had denied the prime minister had been advised by senior officials to change his number.

Former National Security Adviser Peter Ricketts warned that if the number was widely available it could be used for eavesdropping by hostile states, “and possibly other non-state actors as well, like sophisticated criminal gangs”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street seen off record peak, dollar on losing streak

Wall Street futures suggested a softer open on Friday following Thursdays record peak on strong U.S. data and earnings, while demand for risky assets put the dollar on course for its longest weekly losing streak since July.U.S. stock future...

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit: Centre.

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit Centre....

Kotak Mahindra Life appoints Mahesh Balasubramanian as MD

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited KLI on Friday said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company.He has been appointed following the retirement of G Murlidhar.The company is in receipt of approval...

Pfizer-BioTech seek vaccine OK for children

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request for European Union drug regulators to extend the approval of the companies coronavirus vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15, a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021