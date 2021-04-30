Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:33 IST
Huge void in the media world: PM Modi expresses grief over journalist Rohit Sardana's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled demise of journalist Rohit Sardana and said his untimely demise has left a "huge void in the media world". Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled Sardana as a person who was full of energy, passionate about India's progress, and a kind hearted soul.

"Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India's progress, and a kind-hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted. Sardana had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 after undergoing a CT Scan.

"I had got a test done a week ago after showing symptoms. The RTPCR showed a negative result but the CT scan confirmed COVID. Condition is better than before. Take care of yourself and your family members," he had tweeted. (ANI)

