Parties, candidates eagerly await election results

Puducherry, Apr 30 (PTI): Political parties and their candidates, who contested the April 6 Assembly polls here, are now eagerly waiting for the results.

Counting of votes polled in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam is to take place on May 2.

An estimated 82 per cent of the 10.04 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance and the AINRC-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) contested the polls, among others, and the election was not only crucial but also a fight for prestige for them.

While leaders of the AINRC, Bharathiya Janata Party, AIADMK, DMK, Congress, CPI, VCK and others were among the important contestants, the former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy opted out of the battle.

He defended his decision to abstain on the ground that he had to coordinate the election-related works in the Secular Democratic alliance (SDA) in which the Congress, DMK, VCK and CPI are the constituents.

The NDA led by AINRC has as its constituents the BJP and the AIADMK.

Former Chief Minister and AINRC founder N Rangasamy and former PWD Minister and BJP nominee A Namassivayam, a close relative of Rangasamy, are star attractions for poll analysists not only in Puducherry but also for those outside the Union Territory.

Namassivayam quit the Congress on January 25 and joined the BJP leading to a crisis in the then Narayanasamy-led Congress government which fell on February 22 after the confidence motion was defeated on the floor of the House.

The BJP seems to be attaching importance for Puducherry more than ever before and had fielded its candidates in nine constituencies while the AINRC contested in 16 seats and the AIADMK in five.

Former Congress legislator A John Kumar, who shifted his allegiance to the BJP in February, seeks to retain Kamaraj Nagar while his son, a greenhorn in politics, is yearning for being elected from Nellithope constituency.

Congress has fielded its candidates in 14 out of the 15 seats allotted to it through an understanding with the DMK.

The party, however, supported an Independent in Yanam constituency.

The DMK is aspiring to garner 13 seats while VCK and CPI test their luck in Uzhavarkarai and Thattanchavady respectively.

Rangasamy has contested two seats-Thattanchavady in Puducherry and Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress has fielded a number of new faces while at the same time refielding former Ministers M O H F Shah Jahan, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan and some of its former legislators.

Puducherry witnessed during the last four months several dramatic developments in the political scenario.

A new Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is Governor of Telangana, has been given additional charge to look after Puducherry as the previous incumbent Kiran Bedi was removed from office almost all of a sudden on February 18.

Counting of votes polled in Puducherry region having 23 out of the total 30 seats would take place in Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College, the Government Women`s Polytechnic College and the Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

All these colleges are located at Lawspet near here.

Votes polled in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions, which together have the remaining seven constituencies, would be counted in the respective regions.

