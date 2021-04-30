Left Menu

UP Panchayat polls: SC to hear plea on COVID measures in place for vote counting

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh and the State Election Commission on a plea relating to measures in place for counting of votes for Gram Panchayat polls amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:16 IST
Visual of Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh and the State Election Commission on a plea relating to measures in place for counting of votes for Gram Panchayat polls amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said it would hear the plea on Saturday at 10.30 am after it was informed that the vote-counting is scheduled for this Sunday.

Advocate Shoeb Alam appearing for the petitioner said the Panchayat elections had concluded and the counting of votes would begin the day after. The court was hearing a plea filed by one Sachin Yadav challenging the Allahabad High Court order which allowed the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections to continue amid COVID-19.

As the elections have already been concluded, the court decided that it will consider the aspect of counting votes. "What measures will the State Election Commission take for counting," the Bench asked.

Citing the rise in cases and the consequent burden on the healthcare sector, the plea urged for a stay on the Allahabad High Court order which allows the election to continue and, seeks a deferral of the polls till the situation in the State returns to normal. "Uttar Pradesh reported 35,156 fresh COVID-19 cases, 25,613 discharges, and 298 deaths in last 24 hours", as per the State health bulletin yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

