NCP donates Rs 2 cr to Maha CM relief fund to fight COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:50 IST
The NCP on Friday contributed Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the Maharashtra government combat COVID-19 crisis, the party said on Friday.

A cheque of that amount was handed over to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' here.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and Baramati MP Supriya Sule - all of them NCP leaders - were present on the occasion.

Out of the total contribution, Rs 1 crore were raised by the Rashtrawadi Welfare Trust (NCP's charitable trust), while the remaining amount was raised through one month's salary of all the NCP MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the state, the party said in a statement.

The NCP said that since the past one year Maharashtra was faced with an ''unprecedented'' crisis and the state's coffer is strained due to the economic slowdown triggered by the pandemic.

''The state's coffer is going to be further strained as the state government has decided to carry out free vaccination of citizens (of 18-44 age group).

''The NCP is committed to help Maharashtra in each crisis. Hence, Rs 2 crore are being contributed to the relief fund,'' the NCP said in a letter submitted to Thackeray.

In a Facebook post later, the NCP said the contribution amount was raised after its president Sharad Pawar issued instruction to party leaders in that regard.

The party said the veteran leader took a review of the COVID-19 situation in the state after he was discharged from a city hospital on Wednesday. Pawar underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer at the hospital on April 25.

The NCP said that (after reviewing the situation), Pawar had asked party leaders to raise funds.

Along with the post, the party also shared a copy of the former Union minister's note written in Marathi.

