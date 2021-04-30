Left Menu

Gunmen fire at UPPL youth wing office in Assam's Kokrajhar

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:59 IST
Unidentified gunmen fired indiscriminately at an office of the youth wing of the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Friday.

The UPPL is an ally of the BJP in the state.

The incident occurred in Halongbazar area at around 11.45 pm on Thursday when some people were present at the office. However, no casualty was reported, a police official said.

Police personnel found several empty cartridges of AK-47 rifle from the spot.

Investigations are on, the official said.

The BJP contested the recently held assembly election in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the UPPL.

Votes will be counted on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

