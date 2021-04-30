Maha: 3 dead while cleaning septic tank in Jalna home

Three sanitation workers died on Friday evening while cleaning a septic tank in a home in Jalna in Maharashtra, an official said.

One of the workers fell while cleaning the tank in a home in Sonal Nagar area and the other two who went in also collapsed due to the toxic fumes, he said.

''While two died instantly, one of them succumbed en route to hospital. A probe is underway,'' he added.

