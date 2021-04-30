Left Menu

Blinken off to London, Kyiv as Ukraine questions resurface

The United States will discuss how we can work with other countries to address the key geopolitical issues we face as we build back better from this pandemic. Blinkens discussions in London, which will include separate meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, will also focus on economic growth, human rights, food security, gender equality, and womens and girls empowerment, Price said.After the G7 meetings on Monday and Tuesday, Blinken will visit Kyiv on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:52 IST
Blinken off to London, Kyiv as Ukraine questions resurface
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe next week for critical talks on Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan and frayed transatlantic ties that the Biden administration hopes to repair, the State Department said Friday.

The department said Blinken will visit London starting on Monday for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 7 industrialized democracies and will then travel on to Kyiv amid a burst of concern over US relations with Ukraine, including an FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and new questions about Russia's intentions there.

Blinken's London trip is mainly designed to prepare President Joe Biden's participation in a G7 leaders summit that Britain will host in June. But it's also aimed at presenting a united front to address global challenges posed by China, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. In Kyiv, Blinken plans to reaffirm US support for Ukraine against the ongoing challenge of Russian support for separatists in the country's east and its recent buildup of troops along the border. But, he'll also raise persistent US concerns about corruption, a significant irritant in relations for years.

On Wednesday, federal investigators executed a search warrant on Giuliani's home as part of a probe into his interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities. Giuliani had led a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter, but has insisted all of his activities were on Trump's behalf.

The G7 meeting in London is being held against the backdrop of the Biden administration's desire to restore close, cooperative ties with US allies, notably on confronting China, Russia and climate change. Yet it also comes at a time of widespread unease about Biden's decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in September. Blinken "is looking forward to discussing the democratic values that we share with our partners and allies within the G7,'' State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "The United States will discuss how we can work with other countries to address the key geopolitical issues we face as we build back better from this pandemic." Blinken's discussions in London, which will include separate meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, will also focus on economic growth, human rights, food security, gender equality, and women's and girls' empowerment, Price said.

After the G7 meetings on Monday and Tuesday, Blinken will visit Kyiv on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials. He will "reaffirm unwavering US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression,'' Price said. But while Russian aggression will top the agenda, several other issues are likely to be addressed.

The first of those is rampant corruption, notably in Ukraine's energy sector, which has been a perennial problem and was at the center of Trump's first impeachment and Republican attacks on the Bidens. The issue resurfaced just this week with the State Department expressing "deep concern" over the government's replacement of the board of Ukraine's leading energy company.

"This calculated move using a procedural loophole to oust well-regarded experts from the boards of several key state-owned enterprises reflects a disregard for fair and transparent corporate governance practices and complicates long-standing efforts to reform Ukraine's energy sector and improve its investment climate," Price said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar speaks to Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India; reviews flow of equipment, material from US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India and reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the United States. Just concluded a call with SecBlinken. Our...

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in ...

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the countrys top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly...

Odisha traders suggest downing of shutters after 2 pm to control spread of COVID-19

Traders across Odisha Friday suggested to the the state government to keep shops and markets closed after 2 pm every day between May 3 and May 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.The traders are of the view that ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021