VP Naidu pays rich tributes to former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today paid rich tributes to former Attorney General, Shri Soli Sorabjee, who passed away today due to Covid this morning.

Describing Shri Sorabjee as a legal giant, the Vice President said that he was like an encyclopedia on all matters of law and jurisprudence. He was also a champion of human rights and brought international repute to India with his work.

Shri Naidu said that the former Attorney General was a man of impeccable integrity and honesty and he had always held him in high esteem. Stating that Shri Sorabjee also used to be quite affectionate towards him, the Vice President said that the country had lost an eminent legal luminary in his death, creating an irreplaceable void in the field of judiciary.

The Vice President spoke to Shri Sorabjee's wife and family members and conveyed his heartfelt condolences.

(With Inputs from PIB)