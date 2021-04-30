Left Menu

VP Naidu pays rich tributes to former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee

Describing Shri Sorabjee as a legal giant, the Vice President said that he was like an encyclopedia on all matters of law and jurisprudence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:07 IST
VP Naidu pays rich tributes to former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee
Shri Naidu said that the former Attorney General was a man of impeccable integrity and honesty and he had always held him in high esteem. Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today paid rich tributes to former Attorney General, Shri Soli Sorabjee, who passed away today due to Covid this morning.

Describing Shri Sorabjee as a legal giant, the Vice President said that he was like an encyclopedia on all matters of law and jurisprudence. He was also a champion of human rights and brought international repute to India with his work.

Shri Naidu said that the former Attorney General was a man of impeccable integrity and honesty and he had always held him in high esteem. Stating that Shri Sorabjee also used to be quite affectionate towards him, the Vice President said that the country had lost an eminent legal luminary in his death, creating an irreplaceable void in the field of judiciary.

The Vice President spoke to Shri Sorabjee's wife and family members and conveyed his heartfelt condolences.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar speaks to Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India; reviews flow of equipment, material from US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India and reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the United States. Just concluded a call with SecBlinken. Our...

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in ...

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the countrys top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly...

Odisha traders suggest downing of shutters after 2 pm to control spread of COVID-19

Traders across Odisha Friday suggested to the the state government to keep shops and markets closed after 2 pm every day between May 3 and May 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.The traders are of the view that ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021