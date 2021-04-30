Left Menu

West Tripura DM appears before inquiry committee, days after stopping wedding ceremony midway

I was also asked some questions which I have replied to, Yadav said.He said he will fully cooperate with the committee in future, too.Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had ordered setting up of the panel comprising two senior IAS officers.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:25 IST
West Tripura DM appears before inquiry committee, days after stopping wedding ceremony midway

The district magistrate of West Tripura, who had allegedly stopped a wedding ceremony in a bid to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, appeared before a two-member inquiry committee constituted by the state government.

In a video footage that went viral, Sailesh Kumar Jadav was seen putting off the ceremony midway at a venue in the state capital on Monday evening.

''The committee summoned me to give evidence today and I have submitted my statement and other documents. I was also asked some questions which I have replied to,'' Yadav said.

He said he will fully cooperate with the committee in future, too.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had ordered setting up of the panel comprising two senior IAS officers. It would submit a report to the chief secretary soon, sources said.

Yadav, while talking to reporters here, also said whatever he did was to maintain law and order.

''It is my duty to enforce law and order and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I stand by whatever I did that night,'' he said.

In the video, the DM was seen tearing the document in which he had given the go-ahead for holding the marriage function, and asking invitees, including the bride and groom, to leave.

Several BJP leaders had since written to the chief secretary, demanding the removal of Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar speaks to Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India; reviews flow of equipment, material from US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India and reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the United States. Just concluded a call with SecBlinken. Our...

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in ...

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the countrys top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly...

Odisha traders suggest downing of shutters after 2 pm to control spread of COVID-19

Traders across Odisha Friday suggested to the the state government to keep shops and markets closed after 2 pm every day between May 3 and May 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.The traders are of the view that ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021