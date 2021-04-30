BJP, Cong slam Delhi govt over COVID 'mismanagement'

The BJP and the Congress attacked the Kejriwal government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic after AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal demanded President's rule in Delhi due to the alarming situation.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Iqbal's statement ''substantiated'' the party's stand that health services in the city had collapsed.

Iqbal's statement should be seen as a suggestion made in the interest of the common citizen, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.

Iqbal, the AAP legislator from Matia Mahal, urged the high court in a video message for President's rule, saying people were anguished as oxygen and medicines were unavailable for COVID patients.

Both Gupta and Chaudhary said many AAP MLAs were also disappointed over the situation.

''The sentiments expressed by Iqbal accepting collapse of health infrastructure in Delhi are likely to be shared by some other AAP MLAs,'' Gupta said.

The BJP leader said that shortage of hospital beds, medicines and oxygen reached its peak in Delhi.

Chaudhary also demanded President's rule in Delhi and that the assembly be dissolved over the ''mismanagement'' of the pandemic by the Kejriwal government.

He alleged that economically-weaker sections were not getting beds in private hospitals, demanding that the Delhi government should reserve 25 per cent of the COVID and 5 per cent ofthe normal beds in private hospitals for the economically-weaker sections. PTI VIT HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)