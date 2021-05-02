Left Menu

U.S. Senator Collins defends Romney, Cheney from Republican attacks

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:46 IST
U.S. Senator Collins defends Romney, Cheney from Republican attacks

Senator Susan Collins, a leading moderate Republican in the U.S. Congress, warned on Sunday against intolerance of differences within her party and pushed back at intraparty attacks from the right against Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney.

Collins, who won re-election in Maine last year despite a strong Democratic bid to oust her, said she was dismayed that Romney had been booed by fellow Republicans in his home state of Utah, and defended Cheney, who like Romney has been attacked from within the party for criticizing former President Donald Trump. "We need to have room for a variety of views," Collins told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "We are not a party that is led by just one person."

"I was appalled," Collins added, that Romney was booed on Saturday at the Utah Republicans' state organizing convention. "Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who served his state and our country well," Collins said.

Republicans at the convention narrowly rejected a motion to censure Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, for voting to convict Trump at the former president's two impeachment trials, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The newspaper reported that Romney told the crowd, "I'm a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president's character issues."

Collins also praised Cheney, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump this year on a charge of incitement of insurrection for a speech he gave before a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. "Liz Cheney is a woman of strength and conscience, and she did what she thought was right, and I salute her for that," Collins said.

Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, survived a February attempt to oust her from the House leadership. In recent days, she has faced renewed pressure from conservatives in her party after she gave Democratic President Joe Biden a fist bump in the House chamber, where he gave a speech to Congress.

Representative Lance Gooden, a conservative Texas Republican, predicted on Saturday that Cheney would be out of her House leadership role by the end of May. The Senate's third-ranking Republican, John Barrasso, also from Cheney's home state of Wyoming, told ABC's "This Week" program that Republicans "need to get beyond all this and focus on the 2022 elections," when asked about pressure to oust Cheney.

Collins and Romney were among seven Senate Republicans who voted in February to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial. A year earlier, Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict Trump on a charge of abuse of power related to the former president's request that Ukraine investigate Biden. The Senate acquitted Trump in both trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beats Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee by 1,736 votes in Nandigram: EC.

BJPs Suvendu Adhikari beats Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee by 1,736 votes in Nandigram EC....

Delhi reports more than 400 deaths for second consecutive day; 20,394 new COVID-19 cases

Delhis new COVID-19 cases slightly dipped on Sunday to 20,394 but the city saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi saw more than 400 deaths. According to Delhi Health Department, the city also saw...

Rajinikanth congratulates his friend MK Stalin for victory in TN polls

South Indian actor and Makkal Needhi Malam chief Rajnikanth on Sunday congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK party chief MK Stalin for his victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. I congratulate my friend MK Stalin who had achiev...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw b Harpreet Brar 39 Shikhar Dhawan not out 69 Steven Smith c Malan b Riley Meredith 24 Rishabh Pant c Mayank Agarwal b Chris Jordan 14 Shimron Hetmyer not out 16 Extras LB-2, W-3 5 Total 3 wkts, 17.4 Overs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021