Former Bihar Minister HH Rahman dies

Former Bihar Minister HH Rahman died early Monday morning at the residence of his daughter in Gurgaon, family sources here said.

He was 92. Rahman is survived by his son, two daughters and grandchildren.

Rahman, a veteran Congress leader was minister twice - first in the cabinet of former Bihar Chief Minister Dr Jagganath Mishra with Irrigation and Power portfolio and later as Minister for Tourism, Law and Waqf, Relief and Rehabilitation in Satyendra Narayan Sinha cabinet.

Rahman was general secretary of Hazaribag Congress from 1961 to 1976 and again later he became president of the Hazaribag District Congress Committee and served at the post from 1976 to 1989.

Apart from being minister twice, he held several posts in Bihar as director of Bihar State Road Transport Corporation and was one of the instrumental leaders in forming the Vinobha Bhave University at Hazaribag. He was also president of the Bihar Pradesh Minority cell from 1992 to 1996.

