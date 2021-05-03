Left Menu

TRS wins Warangal, Khammam, five other urban local bodies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 22:37 IST
(EDS: RPT after replacing name of day) Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI): The ruling TRS party has won two Corporations - Warangal and Khammam and five other Municipalities in Telangana for which polls were held on April 30, according to the State Election Commission sources.

The counting was taken up on Monday.

Polls were also held for Achampet, Siddipet, Nakekal, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities besides vacant seats in other urban bodies, including one in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Congress won the Lingojiguda Division in GHMC which fell vacant after the death of a BJP corporator.

Thanking the voters for the victory, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in a statement, said the people have once again proved that TRS is unbeatable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

