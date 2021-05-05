Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canada works on vaccinations and safe tourism designation - minister

Canada is working with international partners to develop a standardized vaccine certification for travel and will position itself as a safe destination once the country has reached COVID-19 herd immunity, the tourism minister said on Tuesday. Canada currently has a higher infection rate than the United States as it rolls out vaccines during a third wave. The country has fully inoculated only 3% of its almost 38 million people, though more than 34% have received a first dose and millions of doses are arriving each week.

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

Madrid's conservative regional leader won a landslide re-election on Tuesday, propelled to victory by her refusal to close down bars and shops during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of flag-waving supporters gathered outside the People's Party (PP) headquarters, chanting "Freedom! Freedom!" as preliminary results showed regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso more than doubled her score from a previous election in 2019.

Twitter hears from record respondents over world leader rules

Twitter Inc has received a record number of responses to a survey on how it should handle world leaders on its site, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, an issue in the spotlight ahead of the possible return of former U.S. President Donald Trump to Facebook. Twitter, which permanently banned Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in March began soliciting the public for input on whether world leaders should be subject to the same rules as other users and if they break a rule, what type of action should be taken.

Brazil COVID-19 inquiry told of Bolsonaro's blind faith in chloroquine

Brazil's former health minister told a parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government knew full well that the treatment they were advocating for COVID-19 patients had no scientific basis. Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was fired last April by Bolsonaro for not agreeing to push the malaria drug chloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, testified before a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 408,000 Brazilians.

'They found his cellphone': Families tell of desperate searches after Mexico metro collapse

Samuel Del Aguila's son was on his way home from his job at the airport in Mexico City on Monday night when his family saw the first news reports about a deadly metro train accident.

When 29-year-old Immer did not arrive home at the usual time, his family started to worry, and began calling his phone repeatedly.

Founder of Spanish leftist Podemos party Pablo Iglesias retires

Pony-tailed Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias abruptly retired from politics on Tuesday night, a month after stepping down from his post as deputy prime minister of the central government. The 42-year-old founder of the leftist Podemos party made a surprise move a few weeks ago to run in the capital region's elections, which ended in a landslide victory for conservative candidate Isabel Díaz Ayuso on Tuesday night.

Mexico promises justice after metro train collapse kills 24

Mexico will punish those responsible for an overpass collapse that killed at least 24 people and injured dozens when a train on Mexico City's newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday. Accompanied by officials involved in the construction and maintenance of the elevated metro line that collapsed, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the investigation should be done quickly and that nothing should be hidden from the public.

New Zealand PM Ardern plans summer wedding - media reports

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to get married during summer but did not disclose the date, local media reported on Wednesday. Ardern told Coast Radio that she and her partner television host Clarke Gayford have "finally got a date" for the wedding, New Zealand Herald said in a report.

Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

A Malian woman gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday - two more than doctors had detected inside her crowded womb - joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets. The pregnancy of Halima Cisse, 25, has fascinated the West African nation and attracted the attention of its leaders. When doctors in March said Cisse needed specialist care, authorities flew her to Morocco, where she gave birth.

Netanyahu's deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed

Benjamin Netanyahu's deadline for forming a new Israeli government expired early on Wednesday, with the country's longest-serving prime minister having failed to break more than two years of political deadlock. There was also no guarantee that, after the conservative incumbent was unable to assemble a new coalition, parties outside his caretaker government could bridge their differences and unseat him.

