Left Menu

Austrian chancellor under investigation for corruption

Kurz told lawmakers that the investigation by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutors Office is centered on statements he gave during a parliamentary probe focused on his coalition partner partys leader, which triggered the collapse of his previous government in 2019.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:55 IST
Austrian chancellor under investigation for corruption

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed Wednesday that he is under investigation by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion he made false statements to a parliamentary commission — allegations he denied. Kurz told lawmakers that the investigation by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office is centered on statements he gave during a parliamentary probe focused on his coalition partner party's leader, which triggered the collapse of his previous government in 2019. Kurz suggested the probe would likely lead to a criminal charge and that he would comply with questioning should the case go before a judge, Austria's APA news agency reported. He said he had no thoughts of resigning.

The parliamentary commission had been investigating the so-called Ibiza affair, which led to the downfall of then-vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache. It came after a video surfaced showing Strache appearing to offer favours to a purported Russian investor in return for her supporting his far-right Freedom Party. It was allegedly recorded on the Spanish island of Ibiza shortly before Austria's 2017 election.

Following the government's collapse, new elections were held and Kurz was re-elected, this time forming a coalition with the Greens.

Kurz said in his statements to the parliamentary commission that he “always tried” to answer questions truthfully to the best of his ability but that many were about things that had happened “on the peripheries” years earlier.

He said he had only just learned of the anti-corruption investigation and had not yet talked with the prosecutor's office. Kurz's chief of staff, Bernhard Bonelli, is also under investigation, the chancellor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I get to do interesting work even after long breaks, says Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda admits that in his 20-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry, he is guilty of doing less work but is glad filmmakers still find him interesting as a performer.It was director Mira Nair who gave Hooda his big break ...

Macron hoping Argentina will reach an IMF debt deal as soon as possible

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would like to see Argentina reach a debt deal with International Monetary Fund IMF a soon a possible, after meeting with his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday in Paris.Argentina ...

Rajasthan mulling to float global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines: Health minister

The Rajasthan government is exploring the possibility of purchasing COVID-19 vaccines from other countries through global tenders, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, however, said it would have been ...

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.BOM6 GA-COURT-LD TEJPAL Goa court to pronounce verdict in Tarun Tejpal case on May 19 Panaji A sessions court in Goa on Wednesday said it will pronounce verdict in the Tarun Tejpal case on May 19.BOM2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021