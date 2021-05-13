Yet another EU threat, says UK PM's spokesman over French financial services move

Yet another EU threat, says UK PM's spokesman over French financial services moveReuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:09 IST
A French move to delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain over fishing access is another example of the bloc issuing threats at any sign of difficulty, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
"We're taking a consistent, evidence-based approach to licensing EU vessels using information supplied by the European Commission. This is another example of the EU issuing threats at any sign of difficulties instead of using the mechanisms of our new treaty to solve problems," he told reporters.
"We have always been clear that an agreement on financial services is in the best interest of both sides."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Boris Johnson
- French
- European Union
- Britain
ALSO READ
UK elections watchdog to probe Boris Johnson Downing Street flat refit
UK elections watchdog to probe Boris Johnson Downing Street flat refit
Boris Johnson’s mobile number available openly for 15 years: Reports
UKIBC welcomes bilateral talks between PMs Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi
UKIBC Press Statements Ahead of PMs Boris Johnson & Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks