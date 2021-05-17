New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) these are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

these are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

DEL74 BJP-SHAH-KHATTAR Haryana CM apprises Shah, Nadda of clash between farmers, police in Hisar New Delhi:A day after a violent clash between protesting farmers and the Haryana police in Hisar, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Monday and apprised them of the incident.

DES14 HR-FARMERS-BIRENDER Dialogue only way to resolve Centre-farmers standoff: BJP leader Birender Singh Chandigarh: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh on Monday asserted that dialogue between the government and farmers protesting against the new farm laws is the only way forward to resolve the issue.

DEL68 UP-VIRUS-MLA If I speak up, I face treason charge: Another BJP MLA questions UP govt's handling of pandemic Sitapur/Lucknow: The BJP’s Sitapur MLA has become the latest to join the list of ruling party lawmakers in Uttar Pradesh who have expressed resentment over COVID-19 management in the state, saying he feared a sedition charge for speaking up.

DES22 UP-VIRUS-CASES 285 deaths, 9,391 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 285 coronavirus deaths as 9,391 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 16,28,990, a government bulletin said.

DES8 PB-CONG-PARGAT Cong MLA Pargat Singh accuses Punjab CM's political advisor of threatening him Chandigarh: Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Monday accused Sandeep Sandhu, political advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, of threatening him for questioning the state government over the sacrilege incidents.

DES25 PB-WOMEN PANEL-MINISTER Pb govt’s stand on minister's 'inappropriate text' to woman officer sought Chandigarh: The Punjab women panel chief on Monday threatened to go on a hunger strike if the state government fails to apprise her within a week of its stand on an “inappropriate text” message allegedly sent by a minister to an officer in 2018.

DES7 UKD-VIRUS-HOSPITAL U'khand: Pvt hospital 'hides' 65 COVID patients' deaths from authorities, probe on Dehradun: A private hospital in Haridwar allegedly withheld information about deaths of 65 COVID-19 patients from the health authorities for over a fortnight in violation of the norms, officials said on Monday.

DES10 UKD-LD KEDARNATH Portals of Kedarnath open in U'khand; first puja held on behalf on PM Dehradun: The portals of Kedarnath opened on Monday after a six-month winter break with the first puja being held by priests on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

DES33 RJ-BLACK FUNGUS-MEDICINE Rajasthan govt issues order for 2,500 vials of anti-black fungus drug Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of a drug used in the treatment of black fungus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday.

DES30 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 157 COVID deaths, 11,597 cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 157 coronavirus deaths and 11,597 cases on Monday, taking the toll to 6,394 and tally to 8.71 lakh, a health bulletin said.

DES27 HP-VIRUS-CASES 58 deaths, 3,546 fresh virus cases in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 58 coronavirus deaths as 3,546 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 1,63,786, a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)