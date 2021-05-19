Left Menu

US Congressman praises PM Modi's efforts during COVID crisis

A US Congressman on Tuesday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and exuded confidence that Indians will overcome the challenge.Reiterating that the United States and India share a special partnership, Congressman Joe Wilson also said he is grateful to support efforts in Congress to supply India with the necessary equipment to combat the pandemic.Our sympathy to the people of India as victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 05:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 05:36 IST
A US Congressman on Tuesday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and exuded confidence that Indians will overcome the challenge.

Reiterating that the United States and India share a special partnership, Congressman Joe Wilson also said he is grateful to support efforts in Congress to supply India with the necessary equipment to combat the pandemic.

''Our sympathy to the people of India as victims of the coronavirus pandemic. I appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this heartbreaking crisis,'' Wilson said.

''As a member of the House Caucus on India and Indian-Americans and a friend of India, my thoughts and sympathies are with the great people of India during this time, and I am confident that they will overcome this challenge,'' he said.

In a statement, the Congressman said during this time of need for the people of India, it is critical to recognize those who are helping.

''I am grateful for the friendship of the Indian-American International Chamber of Commerce, led by CEO and President KV Kumar. In response to the ongoing crisis in India, the IAICC has established a special working group with Dr. Narasimhulu Neelagaru as Chairman in coordination with Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Consul Generals of India Dr. Swati Kulkarni and Amit Kumar, to assist India in overcoming this phase of the pandemic,'' he said.

Wilson said this successful cooperative effort has yielded more than USD 2 million in medical equipment and supplies for Indian families.

