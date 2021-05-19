Left Menu

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

The New York attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, going beyond what began as a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 08:51 IST
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

The New York attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, going beyond what began as a civil probe.

Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, said in a statement.

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," he said. The Trump Organization could not immediately be reached for comment. Trump has said that the investigation overseen by James, a Democrat, is politically motivated.

James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated the values of some properties to obtain better loans, and lowered their values to obtain property tax breaks. Separately, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has been investigating Trump’s pre-presidency business dealings for more than two years.

Vance’s office has said in court filings it was investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the former president's Trump Organization, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records. Vance's probe began after Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paid hush money to silence two women before the 2016 election about claimed sexual encounters with Trump.

That probe has accelerated since Republican Trump lost his bid for a second term to President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Music to offer lossless and spatial audio to all its users

Apple recently announced that its Apple Music streaming service would be giving its users access to lossless and spatial audio in June. Those who subscribe to the service will get these features without needing to pay more money. According ...

UAE, Bahrain to offer Sinopharm COVID-19 booster shots

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it would offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinas state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm at least six months after the initial two doses.Gulf neighbour Bahrain also said it would offer a thi...

iPhone notifications now allowed on Oculus headset

In the latest roundup of new Oculus features, the VR headset maker announced that iPhone users can now route push notifications from their phones to their Quest or Quest 2 headsets. According to Mashable, Oculus said that the update is roll...

Firmenich Enters Strategic Partnership with Essential Labs, LLC, a Leading B2B E-Commerce Supplier of Fragrance Solutions

GENEVA, May 18, 2021 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Essential Labs, LLC, a leading B2B supplier of fragrance solutions supporting entrep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021