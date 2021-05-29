Left Menu

U.S. to re-impose sanctions on Belarus firms over plane incident

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2021 06:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 06:24 IST
The Biden administration on Friday said it will re-impose sanctions on nine Belarusian state-owned businesses in response to Belarus' forced landing of a passenger jet and subsequent arrest of a journalist on board.

"We call on [Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenka to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, referring to the day the passenger jet was forced to land in Minsk.

The Belarus president's last name is also spelled in English as Lukashenko.

