Under PM Modi's leadership, India will overcome every challenge: Shah on completion of 7 yrs of NDA govt

On completion of seven years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country will overcome every challenge under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "visionary" leadership. Shah greeted Prime Minister Modi on the completion of seven years of the Union Government under his leadership.

The Union Home Minister said, "The Modi government has presented a unique example of unparalleled coordination of development, security, public welfare and landmark reforms. I am confident that under Modi ji's visionary leadership we will overcome every challenge and continue India's developmental journey uninterrupted." Lauding PM Modi's leadership further, Shah emphasised that the union government has improved the living standards of the poor, farmers and the deprived sections of the society.

Advertisement

"In these seven years, Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi on the one hand, keeping the interest of the country paramount with his determined, holistic and welfare policies, improved the living standards of the poor, farmers and the deprived sections by bringing them into the mainstream and on the other hand, made India a powerful nation with his strong leadership," stated Shah. "For the last seven years, the people of the country have consistently expressed their unwavering faith in Modi ji's service and dedication, for which I bow to the countrymen," he added.

The NDA alliance came into power in 2014 after defeating the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The BJP had secured 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led NDA government was re-elected in 2019 with the BJP alone winning 303 seats in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)