PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:41 IST
Maha Guv plants sapling in memory of ex-Mauritius president
Image Credit: Pixabay
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday planted a sapling in memory of former Prime Minister and former President of Mauritius, Anerood Jugnauth, at the Raj Bhavan here.

Jugnauth died in Mauritius on June 3 and national mourning is being observed in his memory.

Noting that Jugnauth had visited the Raj Bhavan in the past, Koshyari planted the sapling of 'Taman' (Lagerstroemia speciosa), whose flower is the state flower of Maharashtra, a statement said.

The national flag was flown at half-mast at the Raj Bhavan in respect of the departed Mauritian leader.

As June 5 is also World Environment Day, officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan planted saplings on the premises, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

