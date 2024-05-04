Left Menu

Police to Investigate Woman's Complaint Against Guv; Request CCTV Footage from Raj Bhavan

Updated: 04-05-2024 12:48 IST
The Kolkata Police inquiry team constituted to investigate a woman employee's allegation of sexual molestation by Governor CV Ananda Bose, will speak to the witnesses over the next few days, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The investigators, she said have already requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage.

''We have formed an inquiry team which will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days in this matter. We have also requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage, in case they are available,'' the officer said on Saturday.

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging sexual molestation by the Bengal Governor in the Raj Bhavan.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.

Incidentally, the Raj Bhavan has issued a statement saying that Bose has ordered a ban on the entry of cops to the Raj Bhavan ''in the guise of conducting unauthorised, illegitimate, sham and motivated investigations to placate political bosses during the election''.

