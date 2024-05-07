Telangana CM Revanth Reddy: INDIA alliance to form government

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would get more than 272 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, the magic number, and form the government at the Centre.

In an interview to PTI Videos, he claimed that the ''warranty of Modi ji's guarantee' has expired and that a change is visible in the country with BJP losing the polls.

''I went to Kerala, Karnataka, little bit of Uttar Pradesh. I am getting information from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on polls. The warranty of Modi ji's guarantee expired. It is difficult for people to vote for Modi ji when the warranty expired. That's why, a change is visible in the country,'' he said.

Asked about BJP's slogan of '400 paar' (above 400) and Congress party's target in the polls, he said INDIA alliance would form the government.

''We will win 20 seats in Kerala, 39 out of 39 in Tamil Nadu, one seat in Pondicherry, at least 14 in Karnataka, 14 seats in Telangana,'' said Revanth Reddy, who is also president of the Congress in Telangana.

Broadly, 272 is the magic number and INDIA alliance will get ''plus 272 seats,'' he said.

Asked what is the Congress party's slogan against the backdrop of BJP's slogan of 'abi ki baar 400 par', he said Congress never speaks for mere slogans and that it is fighting polls on '5 nyay, 25 guarantee'. Hitting out at BJP, he alleged that the saffron party has not implemented its ''promises'' of two crore jobs per year, bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of the poor and doubling farmers' income.

