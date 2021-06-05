Abhishek Banerjee appointed TMC's new national general secretary

In a major development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday appointed Abhishek Banerjee, Diamond Harbour MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as the party's all India general secretary. Taking to Twitter, TMC announced that the party has decided to implement 'One Leader, One Post', as a result of which Abhishek Banerjee will step down from the post of party's youth president, and that position will be filled by actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh.

The party also appointed Dr Kakoli G Dastidar as the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress president. Furthermore, Mala Roy has been appointed as the President of Bongo Janani Bahini and party veteran Purnendu Bose as the Peasants Union President.

"Today, the All India Trinamool Congress takes a new step towards effective leadership. Going forward, we shall be committed towards being a 'One Person One Post' party. Once again, our commitment to serve the people of India in the best way possible, remains top priority," tweeted the official account of TMC. It also congratulated all the party leaders assuming new roles in the party. Extending the wishes to Banerjee, TMC said, "We continue to remain humbled by his remarkable work as the former Youth Wing President."

Following the party's announcement, Banerjee took to Twitter and said, "Humbled at the new role that TMC has bestowed upon me. I thank every single soldier of the party who fought this battle shoulder to shoulder with me despite all odds and helped Bengal emerge victorious." He further 'assured' everyone that he will leave no stone unturned towards the service of the people and take West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's message to every nook and corner in India in the days to come.

"I bow to all the senior colleagues in the party who stood by the party and its values despite all odds," he added. (ANI)

