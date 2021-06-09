Scindia welcomes `younger brother' Jitin Prasada into BJP

Terming Jitin Prasada as his younger brother, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday welcomed the Congress leader's decision to join the saffron party. ''I am very happy, he is my younger brother,'' Scindia, who himself quit the Congress last year, told reporters here.

He welcomed Prasada's decision to join the BJP ''which is marching ahead in the country in terms of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda,'' Scindia said.

''I welcome him with an open heart and extend him heartiest congratulations on his decision to join the BJP,'' Scindia added.

Prasada (47) joined the BJP earlier in the day, giving a shot in the arm to the saffron party ahead of the next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Incidentally, both Scindia and Prasada, at different times, were in charge of the Congress' affairs in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Scindia joined the BJP along with his supporter MLAs in March 2020, toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in the process.

Scindia met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma and urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh here during the day.

He had a luncheon meeting with Sharma and senior RSS leaders, and had a meeting with Chouhan at the latter's official residence which lasted for more than an hour.

Asked about rumours of his induction in the Union Cabinet, Scindia replied, ''I am concerned only with public service and I wish to remain associated with people.” PTI MAS KRK KRK

