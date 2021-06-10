Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen urges unfettered investigation into origins of COVID-19

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 13:17 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said it was necessary to know the origins of COVID-19 and investigators need to have full access to sites that could shed light on the matter.

"It is of utmost importance that we learn about the origins of the coronavirus," von der Leyen told a news conference ahead of a G7 summit in Britain.

"Investigators need complete access to whatever is necessary to really find the source of this pandemic," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

