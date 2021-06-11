Denmark says Russian aircraft violated its airspace twice
Denmark's defense ministry said there had been two Russian violations of Danish airspace on Friday near the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. "(It is) completely unacceptable that Russian planes violate Danish airspace, and even twice in one day. Looks like deliberate action," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a tweet. He did not say what kind of planes were involved.
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:24 IST
Denmark
He did not say what kind of planes were involved. Details of the violations were still being investigated, he said, adding that he had asked to meet the Russian ambassador.
