PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 15:08 IST
Bengal Guv to visit Delhi after his Monday's meeting with BJP MLAs over law and order situation
A day after a delegation of BJP MLAs petitioned him for alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Tuesday embark on a four-day visit to New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the governor said he will go to the national capital late on Tuesday evening and return to Kolkata on June 18.

He did not specify the reasons for his visit.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday led a delegation of several BJP MLAs to Raj Bhavan to seek Dhankhar's intervention, highlighting alleged lawlessness and the ''partisan stance'' of the state police.

Dhankhar had tweeted that Adhikari called on him and submitted a representation over the state's current law and order situation.

''Over 50 Opposition MLAs expressed serious concern at lawlessness @MamataOfficial and partisan stance @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and sought intervention as the situation was sliding. Governor assured the MLAs and LOP @SuvenduWB that he will look into grievances of which he is aware,'' the governor wrote on the microblogging site.

Adhikari claimed that political violence has been continuing in the state since the declaration of the results of the assembly elections, which the TMC won by a huge majority.

The TMC has shared an acrimonious relation with Dhankhar since its previous term in the government when he assumed office in July 2019.

In May, the ruling party hit out at the governor for his visit to areas affected by violence after the announcement of state assembly poll results.

