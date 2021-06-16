Amid Gehlot-Pilot tussle, Congress leader says no bargaining for positions in Cabinet

Amid murmurs of an ongoing tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, senior party MLA and former state Assembly Speaker and Depender Singh Shekhawat said reports of bargaining for a number of positions in the cabinet, boards and corporation are absolutely false. "These reports of a bargain going on for a number of positions in the cabinet, boards and corporation are absolutely false. Sachin Pilot and all of us have been striving to seek honour and self-respect for the grassroots Congress workers in Rajasthan," Shekhawat said.

The former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker said the Congress leaders and workers who gave their "sweat and blood to revive the party after it suffered its worst-ever defeat in 2013" need to get adequate recognition and respect when the party is in power now. Notably, in 2013 Rajasthan Assembly polls, Congress managed to win only 21 out of the total 200 seats.

Advertisement

"Political appointments should be given to those that have carried the burden of making the congress win at the polling booths and not cherry-picked retired beaurocrats and officers whose loyalties are temporary, at best. We have full faith in the commitment made by the high command to address all such issues which we have raised," added Shekhawat. Earlier, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said that a Cabinet reshuffle will soon take place in the state and asserted there is no problem within the party's state unit.

There has been a prolonged tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot. On Friday, Congress Leader PR Meena had raised concerns over addressing the issues raised by Pilot, adding that a panel formed to resolve the differences between the two leaders has not come up with a solution. After Jitin Prasada, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shifted to its political rival - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, speculation is on about more leaders following his suit, including Pilot, who is currently in Delhi.

In July last year, Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana. Pilot finally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family intervened and reportedly assured him that his grievances would be addressed. A committee was also set up under Ajay Maken to look into the issues raised by Pilot and his camp. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)