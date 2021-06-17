Left Menu

Swedish Left Party to seek support for no-confidence vote in PM Lofven

Sweden's Left Party said on Thursday it would seek support to bring a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules for newly built apartments. A vote of no-confidence would require a majority in the 349-seat parliament to pass.

Swedish Left Party to seek support for no-confidence vote in PM Lofven
Sweden's Left Party said on Thursday it would seek support to bring a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven over plans to ease rent control rules for newly built apartments. "We are now seeking support for a vote of no-confidence," Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar told reporters during a news conference.

The Left Party needs the support of at least one other party to force a vote of no-confidence. A vote of no-confidence would require a majority in the 349-seat parliament to pass.

