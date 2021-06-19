Pained to learn about untimely demise of DPIIT secretary: Prez Kovind

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was pained to learn about the untimely demise of DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra, an outstanding bureaucrat whose work ethic and dedication to public service would remain worthy of emulation.Mohapatra, 59, a 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, died of COVID-19 related complications on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:04 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was pained to learn about the untimely demise of DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra, an outstanding bureaucrat whose work ethic and dedication to public service would remain worthy of emulation.

Mohapatra, 59, a 1986 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre, died of COVID-19 related complications on Saturday. He took over as the Secretary, Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in August 2019.

''Pained to learn about the untimely demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. An outstanding bureaucrat, his work ethics and dedication to public service will remain worthy of emulation. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Kovind tweeted.

The central IAS association said it was shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Mohapatra, an exemplary officer, who served the nation in important assignments.

''We are shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, IAS (GJ:86), Secretary @DIPPGOI. An exemplary officer, he served the nation in important assignments, both in Gujarat and Government of India. Such a loss to nation and society. Our condolences to the family,'' it tweeted.

