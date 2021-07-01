PM Modi greets chartered accountants on CA Day
On the Chartered Accountants Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community, and said it has a vital role in Indias progress. Modi tweeted, Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in Indias progress.
On the Chartered Accountants' Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community, and said it has a vital role in India's progress. The day is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament. Modi tweeted, ''Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India's progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally.'' PTI KR DV DV
