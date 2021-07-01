Left Menu

AAP says convoy attacked in Gujarat, blames BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi's convoy was allegedly attacked during his 'Jan Samvad Yatra' in Gujarat's Junagarh on Wednesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-07-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 11:02 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi's convoy was allegedly attacked during his 'Jan Samvad Yatra' in Gujarat's Junagarh on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and alleged that BJP was behind the attack.

"BJP is scared of AAP's strong entry in the Gujarat civic polls and its ever-increasing support base," he said, adding, "If people like Ishudan and Mahesh Bhai are being attacked openly in Gujarat then no one is safe in Gujarat. This violence is your anger, your defeat. Win the hearts of people by giving them good facilities, don't scare them by attacking the opposition. These people are not afraid." He also spoke to Gujarat Chief Vijay Rupani for the protection of AAP leaders and workers in the state.

"Spoke to Vijay Rupani ji. Urged him to file FIR, arrest the culprits, ensure strong action against culprits and ensure protection of AAP leaders and workers,' Kejriwal said in another tweet. On Wednesday, AAP had alleged that when Gadhvi's convoy reached Junagadh, some people, standing in groups with black flags attacked them and damaged several vehicles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

