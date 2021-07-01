Newly elected BJP MLAs from Pondy meet PM Modi

All the six newly elected legislators belonging to the BJP, three nominated members of the party and three independents called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Former Industries Minister A Namassivayam who was part of the delegation told PTI that it was only a courtesy meeting.

President of Puducherry unit of the BJP V Saminathan accompanied the delegation which also held discussions with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

A BJP source here said the MLAs urged the Prime Minister to expeditiously sanction developmental projects for the union territory.

The AINRC led NDA government has ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP.

The ministry here has six members including the Chief Minister.

While Rangasamy was sworn in Chief Minister on May 7 the other five ministers (three belonging to the AINRC and two to BJP) were sworn in on June 27.

However, allocation of portfolios to the ministers is not yet decided.

