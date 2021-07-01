Left Menu

BJP stages protest near Kejriwal residence over bus procurement 'scam'

BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, alleging a scam in the procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation DTC.Leading the protest, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta demanded dismissal of the transport minister. Report of the committee is awaited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:50 IST
BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, alleging a ''scam'' in the procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta demanded dismissal of the transport minister. Gupta alleged that city's transport system has collapsed.

''If Kejriwal is honest and has no hand in this bus scam, he should immediately dismiss the transport minister,” Gupta said in a statement.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded Kejriwal's resignation in the alleged bus scam.

''The matter was raised in Assembly too but the ruling party with its brute majority there tried to put it under the carpet,'' he said.

As no action was taken by the government, the BJP legislature party asked the Lt Governor for a probe into this, Bidhuri said.

The Delhi government has put on hold the process of procurement of 1,000 buses by Delhi Transport Corporation. Lt Governor Anil Baijal has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter. Report of the committee is awaited.

