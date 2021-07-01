Left Menu

BJP leader slams K'taka CM, son for remark that CM will stay in power for rest of term

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra for the son's remark that his father will remain as CM for the rest of his term.

BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra for the son's remark that his father will remain as CM for the rest of his term. Responding to the remark, the BJP leader said, "Where are Adil Shah, Tipu Sultan, and the Mughals now? Haven't they who once ruled the country been destroyed? Who are these people who claim they will stay in power? They cannot stay (in power) for long."

Yatnal said that being the son of the CM, Vijayendra is making statements that his father will remain as CM for the rest of his term. Attacking the father-son duo, he said, "It has been taught by his father. His father teaches everything to him and he just speaks." Referring to a Chief Minister's police custody in 2011, he said, "There are examples that sitting CMs have gone to jail. We wish same must not be repeated and happen here. In history many such incidents have happened." (ANI)

